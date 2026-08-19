MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Yevgeny Khmara as the country's defense minister, a move that has raised concerns about the escalation of terrorist activities against Russian civilians and infrastructure, political scientist and international relations expert Vladimir Karasev has told TASS. He believes that for Zelensky, tactics of terror appear to be the sole means of demonstrating success to Western allies amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Regarding Khmara, he is a notorious terrorist and war criminal. Zelensky's appointment of him signals an increased emphasis on terrorism – specifically, terrorist attacks targeting Russian territory," Karasev stated. He suggested that Zelensky, facing setbacks in the war, may see this as his only strategic option and could report such attacks to his backers in London.

Karasev further accused Khmara, who previously served in Ukrainian security services, of involvement in high-profile acts such as the assassination of Darya Dugina, attacks on the Crimean Bridge, and other war crimes and terrorist acts.

This appointment has also intensified internal political conflicts within Ukraine. Supporters of former Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov, who publicly criticized the government and called for presidential elections, are increasingly at odds with Zelensky’s administration. Karasev highlighted that investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) into Zelensky’s office staff represent the latest phase of this internal strife.

Fyodorov was dismissed from his position as Defense Minister on July 14, with Zelensky citing conflicts between Fyodorov and army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. Following his removal, protests erupted across Ukraine on July 16 demanding Fyodorov’s reinstatement. Despite these demonstrations, Zelensky advanced Khmara’s candidacy for defense minister, submitting it to the Verkhovna Rada on August 18, which approved the appointment the following day.