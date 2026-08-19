Putin stresses need to strengthen Russia’s sovereignty

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia needs to strengthen its sovereignty and improve efficiency in defense, security, and the socioeconomic sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we need to strengthen the country’s sovereignty and improve efficiency both in defense and security and, of course, in the socioeconomic sphere," he said.

The head of state added that Russia is already implementing a plan for structural changes in the economy, with priority areas including developing the labor market, creating modern jobs, and increasing output in high-value-added industries. "In short, this is precisely about the qualitative, intensive development of the Russian economy," Putin noted.