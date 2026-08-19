UN deputy chief declines to assess Ukraine coordinator’s remarks

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher refused to comment on the actions of UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale, who accused Russia of allegedly striking humanitarian and civilian infrastructure without any investigation.

"I'm not going to get into any suggestion that my colleagues are in breach of the UN Charter," Fletcher said at a briefing in response to a question about whether he considered Schmale’s actions to be a violation of Article 100 of the UN Charter, which requires UN staff to be impartial and independent.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian servicemen are striking only military or paramilitary targets in Ukraine, while the Ukrainian armed forces continue to attack civilian infrastructure in Russia.