Israel won't put up with Turkey's military presence in Syria — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, August 19. /TASS/. Israel will not tolerate a Turkish military presence in Syria that threatens it, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

"We will not tolerate a Turkish military buildup in Syria because it threatens Israel," the prime minister’s office quoted him as saying. "We sent a clear message: don’t. Apparently, they didn’t hear it clearly enough, so we made sure they understood it better," he added.

Earlier, Netanyahu’s office said that Syria was "close to undermining" the security status quo with Israel by allowing the deployment of Turkish troops at an airbase in the north of the country. Syria TV reported on Tuesday that Israeli Air Force planes had carried out strikes on a military airfield in the Idlib Governorate. According to the TV channel, the attacks resulted in material damage.