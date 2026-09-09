Ukrainian drone attack on Krasnodar Region city kills four, injures 29 — governor

KRASNODAR, September 9. /TASS/. Four people, including a child, were killed and 29 others were injured following a Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

"Over the past night, our servicemen repelled a massive enemy drone attack on the region. Novorossiysk was the most targeted. Unfortunately, four people were killed, including a child. Another 29 people were injured, three of whom are in serious condition," the regional head wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

The governor also offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and emphasized that those injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance.