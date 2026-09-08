Lavrov finds allegations that Russia going to attack Europe 'absurd'

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed allegations that Russia is plotting to attack Europe as absurd.
"I don’t think they will attack Russia while claiming that we are hatching plans of an aggression against Europe. This is ridiculous. On the one hand, they say Russia is losing, so they need to support Ukraine in every way possible, step up that support, and Ukraine will win. On the other hand, Russia, which they claim to be losing, is plotting an aggression against Europe. From a politician’s viewpoint, it is not serious to say such absurd things," he said in an interview with the Big Game program on Russia's Channel One.