Moscow court arrests four suspects in Aeroflot fraud case

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Three other suspects were arrested by Moscow’s Basmanny Court on Wednesday alongside Vladimir Alexandrov, the deputy CEO of the flagship Russian air carrier Aeroflot, on charges of the 250 mln rubles ($3.8 mln) theft, a court source told TASS.

Fraud charges amounting to 250 mln rubles ($3.8 mln) are brought against Alexandrov, an investigator said on Wednesday at the session in the court.

The remaining three arrested suspects were identified as Aeroflot legal department head Tatyana Davydova and lawyers Dina Kibets and Alexander Slivko.

"The court granted requests to choose custody as a measure of pretrial restraint for Alexandrov, Kibets, Slivko and Davydova," the source said.

All suspects were charged with fraud in a particularly large amounts.

The investigation ascertained that in 2016-2017 Alexandrov, holding an executive position in Aeroflot, concluded as part of an organized group four contracts with Konsors Bar Association under the pretext of legal assistance in the amount of 250 mln rubles ($3.8 mln), which were stolen.