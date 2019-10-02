Moscow Court arrests Deputy CEO of Aeroflot in fraud case

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Vladimir Alexandrov, the Deputy CEO of the top Russian air carrier Aeroflot, on charges of the 250 mln rubles ($3.8 mln) theft, TASS reports from the court room.

"The request of the investigation to be satisfied and the pre-trial restriction for Alexandrov to be elected as custodial detention," Judge Natalia Dudar said.

Fraud charges amounting to 250 mln rubles ($3.8 mln) are brought against Alexandrov, an investigator said earlier at the session in the court.

The investigation ascertained that in 2016-2017 Alexandrov, holding an executive position in Aeroflot, concluded as part of an organized group four contracts with Konsors Bar Association under the pretext of legal assistance in the amount of 250 mln rubles ($3.8 mln), which were stolen, the investigator noted.

The Office of Prosecutor, in its turn, requested a home arrest for Alexandrov.

The defense is going to appeal against the court ruling in the Moscow City Court.