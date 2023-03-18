The Patriots party demands France's withdrawal from NATO, EU

PARIS, March 18. /TASS/. France’s The Patriots party has demanded that Paris pursue a policy of peace and withdraw from NATO and the European Union. These demands topped the agenda of the anti-war march that took place in the east of the French capital on Saturday.

"We demand a policy of peace and walkout from NATO and the EU," the participants in the rally were chanting. The demonstration had begun on Port-Royal Boulevard.

Many marchers carried posters depicting Marianne, a young woman wearing a Phrygian cap - the symbol of French independence. This allegorical figure entered France’s national history during the era of the French Revolution at the end of the 18th century.

Saturday’s march was a third such demonstration in a row The Patriots party staged recently. The first was on February 12. On that day, The Patriots’ leader Florian Philippot cut the flag of the North Atlantic Alliance.

The Patriots oppose the supply of French weapons to Kiev. In a tweet, Philippot called Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "insane" after the Ukrainian leader demanded long-range missiles and warplanes from the West.

"For how long shall we follow Mr. Zelensky?" the French politician asked.

By now France has provided Ukraine with 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, 2 batteries of Crotale anti-aircraft systems, and a batch of AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks.