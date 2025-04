MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Former Kursk Region Governor Alexey Smirnov and his former first deputy Alexey Dedov have been detained on the suspicion of fraud, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"A criminal case has been opened against Smirnov and Dedov under part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code (fraud). Both have been detained," the source said.