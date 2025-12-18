US Treasury removes six entities, two individuals from anti-Russian sanctions

WASHINGTON, December 18. /TASS/. The US Treasury Department announced the removal of six entities and two individuals from sanctions lists related to Russia.

According to a statement published on the website of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the restrictions will no longer apply to the Cypriot companies Veles International Limited and Hadlerco Limited, the Finnish Hi-Tech Koneisto International Oy, the UAE-based 365 Days Freight Services FZCO, as well as the Turkish companies Etasis A.S. and CPS Proses Kontrol Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

The sanctions will no longer apply to Russian citizen Dmitry Bugayenko and Finnish citizen Evgenia Dremova. The OFAC does not provide any explanation for these steps.

In late November, the US Treasury announced that it had removed several individuals allegedly linked with businessman Alisher Usmanov from its Russia-related sanctions list. The American side did not provide any explanation at that time either.