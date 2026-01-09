NASA chief says Crew-11 mission crew to return from ISS to Earth ahead of schedule

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has decided to return the crew of the Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth ahead of schedule due to an unspecified health issue affecting one of the astronauts, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Their condition is stable," Isaacman said at a press conference. Isaacman added that the crew would return to Earth "in the coming days," without specifying an exact date.

The timing of the early return of the Crew-11 crew from the ISS will be determined as the spacecraft is prepared and will also depend on weather conditions, Isaacman said.

The health issue affecting one of the current ISS crew members was not caused by an injury, preparations for a spacewalk, or any other work aboard the orbital complex, NASA Chief Medical Officer James Polk said. He added that the early return of the crew to Earth does not constitute an emergency evacuation.

Russian cosmonauts will provide assistance with operating US systems aboard the ISS if necessary, NASA Deputy Administrator Amit Kshatriya said.