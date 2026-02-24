Russia capable of fighting back if West transfers nuclear weapons to Kiev — envoy to UN

UN, February 25. /TASS/. Russia has all capabilities to fight back if the United Kingdom and France decide to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Today, February 24, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has published an urgent report about London and Paris' plans to supply Kiev with nuclear weapons, or so-called dirty bombs, as well as the means of delivery," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, convened at the initiative of Western countries.

"Russia has every capability to fight back against such actions. However, we hope that there are still enough sensible and reasonable people in London and Paris who will be able to restrain their leaders from such inappropriate steps," he added.