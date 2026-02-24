Iran ready to do everything necessary to reach deal with US — senior diplomat

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. Iran is ready to take all necessary steps to reach an agreement with the United States and is entering the upcoming round of talks in Geneva with good will, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

"You know, we are ready to reach an agreement as soon as possible. We want to do whatever necessary to make it happen," he told the US National Public Radio (NPR).

He noted the constructive attitude of the Iranian delegation ahead of the next round of consultations on the nuclear dossier, which is scheduled for Thursday in Switzerland. "We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with all sincerity and with goodwill. We hope that that goodwill and that good approach will be reciprocated by the Americans," he said. "If there is a political will on all sides, I believe the deal can be reached as soon as possible."

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva. Iran’s Foreign Ministry reported that mutual understanding had been reached on a number of issues that could be incorporated into the draft of a future agreement on the nuclear program. Washington stated that the consultations went well, although Tehran is not yet ready to accept several positions outlined by the White House. Israel and the United States had previously insisted that the Islamic Republic renounce not only the development of its nuclear program, but also the production of ballistic missiles and support for pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East. A new round of meetings between Iranian and US delegations is expected to take place on February 26 in Geneva.