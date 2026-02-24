LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. Military analyst Andrey Marochko has warned that the potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev represents the most serious threat to Russia since the Great Patriotic War.

Earlier, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service disclosed that Paris and London are actively working to supply Kiev with nuclear weapons and their delivery systems. Among the options under consideration is the French TN75 compact warhead, designed for use with the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile. Western efforts appear to be focused on creating the impression that Ukraine’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities is driven by its own initiative, rather than external support.

Marochko emphasized the gravity of the situation: "This is truly a grave threat, the likes of which have not been seen since the Great Patriotic War. It could be worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis, because a real confrontation is underway here, and the clock ticking toward nuclear catastrophe is evidently approaching a critical point. I believe that ultimately, common sense will prevail over the madness currently unfolding, driven by short-sighted and reckless Western politicians."