MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. From the very beginning, Russia has maintained hope for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis and it still maintains this hope, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"This hope has never abandoned us from the very beginning," he said when asked whether Russia still retains hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"From the very beginning, efforts were made to conclude this peacefully. An agreement was developed," Peskov recalled. "Then, after Britain's intervention in this peace process, the matter returned to the military track."

Russia and Ukraine came close to a peace settlement at the outset of the special military operation in the spring of 2022. During negotiations in Istanbul, the parties initialed a document acceptable to both Moscow and Kiev. However, as David Arakhamia, leader of the Ukrainian parliamentary majority, said later, direct intervention by then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led to Kiev's refusal to reach an agreement. Johnson recommended that the Ukrainian authorities continue military operations and promised support.