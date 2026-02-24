LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. Russian troops are destroying a group of the Ukrainian armed forces near the Verkhnyaya Tersa settlement in the Zaporozhye Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Having advanced yesterday in the Ternovatoye-Zaliznychnoye sector, our troops are actively destroying the enemy near the Verkhnyaya Tersa settlement, with success," he said.

On Sunday, Marochko told TASS that the Russian Armed Forces, advancing in the Gulyaipole area, had straightened the front line in the Ternovatoye-Zaliznychnoye sector in the Zaporozhye Region.