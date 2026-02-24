Zelensky calls on EU to stop prevaricating and fix entry date for Ukraine — FT

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has again pushed for a specific EU entry date.

"I want a date. I am asking for it," Zelensky told The Financial Times in an interview.

Zelensky demands that the European Union fix a date for Ukraine’s accession to the bloc as early as next year.

In mid-February, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, argued addressing the Munich Security Conference, that EU member countries were not ready to give Ukraine a date for membership.

The European Commission proposed launching talks to admit Ukraine back in 2024 but the plans were stalled amid opposition from Hungary. Zelensky has repeatedly insisted that Kiev must do everything it can to be technically ready to join the EU by 2027. The European Union is developing a five-step plan to get Ukraine into the EU, Politico reported.