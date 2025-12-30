Terror plot targeting schoolchildren thwarted in Adygeya — FSB

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a terrorist attack targeting a school in Adygeya in Russia’s North Caucasus, the FSB told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service thwarted a terror plot against students of a school in the Republic of Adygeya. A citizen of a Central Asian country, who supports an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, has been detained," the FSB said.

Ten home-made Molotov cocktails, two tactical knives and a terrorist organization’s flag were confiscated from his car parked near the school building, the FSB added.

The attacker’s activity was coordinated from abroad via Telegram, as an inspection of his phone showed, according to the FSB. A criminal case has been opened.

The Central Asian man said in a video released by the FSB that he had been tasked with setting fire to a Christmas tree in a school. "I arrived here in Maikop. I was contacted via Telegram with a request to set a school Christmas tree on fire. I was told to make Molotov cocktails to do so, and then leave the city," he recounted.