MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities should consider that diplomatic relations with Russia would bring economic dividends to the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that cooperation with Russia is one of the main factors behind Georgia’s unprecedented economic growth. However, these economic successes stand in sharp contrast to the absence of political dialogue. Perhaps the Georgian authorities should reflect on how much more could be achieved if diplomatic relations with Russia were in place," he said.

Galuzin added that the issue of restoring diplomatic relations remains a matter for Georgia. "We simply want Tbilisi to know that Moscow is open to expanding cooperation wherever it brings mutual benefit," the deputy minister noted.

He also said that Russia understands the current Georgian authorities’ desire to put an end to Western dictatorship.

"We see that the current Georgian authorities are striving to restore the country’s sovereignty. They are not satisfied with a situation in which Georgia’s domestic policy is difficult to distinguish from the EU’s foreign policy. We view Tbilisi’s attempts to end external dictatorship, as well as steps to protect Georgian identity, with understanding," he said.