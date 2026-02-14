MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. European Parliament Member Ruth Firmenich (BSW party, formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice) has voiced a compelling call for peace with Russia, urging the immediate lifting of sanctions. Speaking at a demonstration in central Munich against arms supplies to Kiev, she emphasized, "We need peace with Russia; we want peace with Russia." Firmenich criticized EU leaders, recalling that top diplomat Kaja Kallas "dreams of eliminating Russia," while the European Union continues to implement its 20th round of sanctions against Moscow. She insisted that "the sanctions must be lifted immediately."

Firmenich also pointed out that the EU has yet to propose a genuine initiative to resolve the Ukraine conflict, instead focusing on militarization and preparations for war. "The EU has not put forward a single peace initiative of its own," she argued, "but is now solely committed to prolonging the conflict." She highlighted that "every war has a prehistory, just like the war in Ukraine," and cited NATO's eastward expansion as a contributing factor to the crisis.

She further criticized recent EU actions, noting, "Just this week, the European Parliament approved 90 billion euros in loans to Ukraine, ostensibly to support its defense, but primarily to prolong the war." Firmenich called for a shift in approach, stating, "The will to negotiate is finally needed." She pointed out that the Minsk agreements have been exploited to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities, with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitting as much. Firmenich also referenced comments by former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who reportedly expressed a desire to destroy Russia, describing such rhetoric as "madness" that must end.

Warning of escalating tensions, she warned, "Everything we are witnessing is preparation for war." She criticized the Munich Conference for serving as a platform to divide labor in Europe's militarization efforts. Firmenich called for an end to arms supplies to what she termed "corrupt Ukraine" and demanded the withdrawal of US troops and weapons from Germany. "Weapons must never be directed against Russia from German soil again," she declared. She reiterated her stance against nuclear armament, stating, "We do not need American nuclear weapons, nor European or German nuclear weapons. We need peace with Russia and the entire world." Her closing appeal was clear: "That country must never become a battlefield for nuclear war.".