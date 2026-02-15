Russian air defense systems shot down 68 Ukrainian UAVs overnight

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past night, from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on February 14 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 15, on-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 68 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Sea of Azov, the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, the Kursk Region, the Stavropol Region, and the Black Sea," the ministry said.

It was reported earlier that air defense crews and mobile fire groups of Russia’s West battlegroup shot down 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over the past 24 hours. "Air defense crews and mobile fire groups shot down 41 fixed-wing UAVs and 70 heavy combat quadcopters of the enemy in the air," the group’s press center chief Ivan Bigma said.