US refuses to provide security guarantees to Ukraine before peace is signed — Zelensky

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky stated at a news conference on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that the United States insists security guarantees for Ukraine can only be provided simultaneously with the signing of the remaining settlement documents, not beforehand.

"This is absolutely true," Zelensky confirmed. "The US has openly conveyed to us that it wants to see peace concluded as swiftly as possible. They prefer all the documents to be signed together. I responded that it would be better for Ukraine to secure security guarantees first.".