MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attacked the Krasnodar Region, damaging a fuel storage tank and leaving people injured, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

"The Krasnodar Region was subjected to a massive attack by the Kiev regime last night, which was being repelled from late evening and throughout the night. <…> The most difficult situation is in the settlement of Volna, where a fuel storage tank, a warehouse, and terminals were damaged. According to the information currently available, two people were injured — they were promptly hospitalized and are receiving all necessary medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

A total of 126 personnel and 34 units of equipment, including forces from the regional branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, are working at the identified fire sites.