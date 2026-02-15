MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The sponsors of the Kiev regime drew appropriate conclusions and assessments following the attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Fortunately, all of these strikes were repelled. This attack was condemned in many countries. Our partners once again saw firsthand the terrorist nature of [Vladimir] Zelensky’s junta. Everyone saw the footage of our military in Moscow handing over to the Americans a flight mission controller from one of the Ukrainian UAVs shot down while targeting the residence of the Russian president," he added.

"Appropriate conclusions and assessments have been made, including by those who sponsor the Kiev regime," Galuzin noted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on the night of December 29 Kiev carried out an attack using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles against President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region. All of the drones were destroyed. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 9, in response Russian forces launched a massive strike, including with the Oreshnik missile system, targeting critically important facilities in Ukraine.