LUGANSK, February 14. /TASS/. International Reporters journalist Vincenzo Lorusso, who operates in Donbass, has expressed his aspiration to acquire Russian citizenship. Speaking to TASS, Lorusso emphasized that holding a Russian passport would provide him with greater peace of mind.

"Yes, of course, it's my wish - more precisely, my dream - to obtain Russian citizenship," he stated. "Having Russian citizenship would allow me to work with a sense of security, especially given the political pressures I face. The Vice-President of the European Parliament has already twice called for sanctions against me and submitted a dossier to Kaja Kallas, head of the EU External Action Service, requesting EU sanctions. Additionally, the Ukrainian ambassador to Italy has urged Italian mayors not to allow me to speak at conferences or participate in online debates," he explained to TASS.

Lorusso clarified that his primary goal as a journalist working in Donbass is "to maintain a bridge of friendship between Italy and Russia, promoting people-to-people diplomacy."

"Beyond my personal desire for peace of mind, I love Russia - its history, its people, its culture and literature. I consider Russophobia a crime that must be confronted. It moves me deeply when I see the Russian tricolor flying. That flag is in my heart and always will be, but I would very much like it to be reflected on my official documents as well," he added.

In February, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk announced that Lorusso had been granted a residence permit.