Italian journalist says Russian citizenship will give him peace of mind

Vincenzo Lorusso clarified that his primary goal as a journalist working in Donbass is "to maintain a bridge of friendship between Italy and Russia, promoting people-to-people diplomacy"

LUGANSK, February 14. /TASS/. International Reporters journalist Vincenzo Lorusso, who operates in Donbass, has expressed his aspiration to acquire Russian citizenship. Speaking to TASS, Lorusso emphasized that holding a Russian passport would provide him with greater peace of mind.

"Yes, of course, it's my wish - more precisely, my dream - to obtain Russian citizenship," he stated. "Having Russian citizenship would allow me to work with a sense of security, especially given the political pressures I face. The Vice-President of the European Parliament has already twice called for sanctions against me and submitted a dossier to Kaja Kallas, head of the EU External Action Service, requesting EU sanctions. Additionally, the Ukrainian ambassador to Italy has urged Italian mayors not to allow me to speak at conferences or participate in online debates," he explained to TASS.

Lorusso clarified that his primary goal as a journalist working in Donbass is "to maintain a bridge of friendship between Italy and Russia, promoting people-to-people diplomacy."

"Beyond my personal desire for peace of mind, I love Russia - its history, its people, its culture and literature. I consider Russophobia a crime that must be confronted. It moves me deeply when I see the Russian tricolor flying. That flag is in my heart and always will be, but I would very much like it to be reflected on my official documents as well," he added.

In February, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk announced that Lorusso had been granted a residence permit.

Record number of bribe-related crimes reported in Russia in 2025
In all, 20,918 such crimes were exposed
Press review: Putin and Lukashenko miss Board of Peace meeting as EU pushes nuclear talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 12th
Erdogan 'shocked' by Trump backing Venezuelan opposition leader
The Turkish president believes that "the people of Venezuela will support the leader they elected"
Russian figure skater Gumennik finishes sixth at Olympics
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov won the gold
Kremlin gives no comment on Navalny’s possible participation in presidential election
The presidential election is still a long way off, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
US wants to prevent European bureaucrats from ruining Western civilization — Russian envoy
Kirill Dmitriev said that EU bureaucrats are highly focused and skilled at destroying it through false narratives, migration, warmongering, and economic decline
Expert calls meeting on interception Russia-related tankers piracy conspiracy
Britain is currently the headliner of this initiative, noted a military specialist at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Russian troops liberate Doroshovka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past day
So far, only Russia has allocated $1 billion to Palestine — Kremlin
"This fact is of great significance and should not be overlooked," Dmitry Peskov said
Indonesia has vested interest in developing military cooperation with Russia — expert
"In this regard, the military training track mentioned by President Putin is of particular importance," Nikita Kuklin said
Russia’s new space research lab to more than double experiments in orbit
The Nauka space research lab was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on July 21 and docked with the ISS on July 29
Russia’s inexpensive drones prove effective against Baba-Yaga copters — security source
The drones are often destroyed in such attacks, but their cost is incomparable, differing by dozens of times
Hungary refuses to give up its EU veto rights — PM
Viktor Orban emphasized that Hungary will maintain its independent position on these issues despite pressure from Brussels
Trump may abandon Ukraine settlement in coming weeks — magazine
The US president is trying to concentrate on the upcoming midterm elections in the Congress
Russia bewildered by Baku claims of 'deliberate' Russian attacks on embassy in Kiev — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry reminded that the Azerbaijani side was promptly provided with necessary clarifications
BRICS working to create precious metals exchange — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that there is also an idea to create a platform designed to work in special economic zones
Russian woman gets 12 years behind bars for handing over confidential data to Ukraine
Galina Dovgopolaya was collecting data for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence service about a certain aviation regiment of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
Europe moves to build its own 'Oreshnik' missile
According to Vincent Pery, ArianeGroup's director of defense programs, the aerospace company is holding "preliminary discussions with several countries" about how the weapon would fit into the geopolitical context
France plans to cooperate with Germany on nuclear deterrence — Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that "this dialogue is important by itself"
At least 20 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight
13 of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
Poroshenko faction slams committee’s decision to break diplomatic relations with Russia
On March 30, the Verkhovna Rada Foreign Affairs Committee decided to support the resolution on terminating diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation
US used Claude AI tool to capture Maduro, violating developer’s terms — WSJ
The developer Anthropic’s user guidelines prohibit the use of the technology to facilitate violence, the newspaper said
Demonstrations against security conference and arms supplies to Kiev have begun in Munich
One protest is underway at Odeonsplatz, with another scheduled to begin later at Karlsplatz
Obama turns media into tool of left-wing propaganda — Russian envoy
Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019
US military prepares for lengthy military operation against Iran — Reuters
Washington expects Iran’s retaliation, which may increase the risk of a regional conflict, the news agency said
Press review: Epstein files hit UK government as Russia seeks role in Trump peace route
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 10th
Night Hunters and Alligators: Russian military helicopters
Best Russian military helicopters - in this photo gallery by TASS
US reluctant to extend New START to advance its nuclear forces — expert
According to Nikolay Shabaltas, the US insists that the treaty "must be comprehensive – not limited to Russia and the US, but include all nuclear powers"
Opposition activist Navalny says receives compensation from Russia’s justice ministry
In July 2013, Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny was found guilty of embezzling the funds of Kirovles company
Hosting nuclear weapons would be Finland's second biggest mistake — politician
A member of the Finnish national-conservative party, the Freedom Alliance, Armando Mema noted that normalizing conversations about nuclear issues in the country is becoming the new norm
Slovakia has sufficient oil reserves after suspension of deliveries via Druzhba pipeline
Bratislava is actively monitoring developments related to the Druzhba pipeline, which has been suspended since early February
Sechin estimates the total value of Russia’s natural resources at nearly $100 trillion
Rosneft CEO said that it is almost twice the comparable figure for the United States
Ex-director of Kalashnikov Concern detained on power abuse charges in Moscow
According to the source, Ksenia Grashchenkova has been placed under arrest and is now in custody in a pretrial detention facility in Moscow
Expert blasts Sweden’s plans to host UK, French nukes on its soil
This reckless and largely suicidal policy course may lead to unpredictable escalation scenarios, Alexander Stepanov noted
RF govt to consider amendments to Criminal Procedure Code
The Russian Tax Code is the primary tax law for the Russian Federation.
FACTBOX: What is known about growth of Russia's foreign debt to over $60 bln
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier that Russia's national debt is one of the lowest among major developed countries
Russian Battlegroup North specialists create new type of anti-UAV protection for artillery
The add-on protection system has already been successfully tested by artillery crews, and work is currently underway to improve it, taking into account feedback from soldiers on the front lines
Zaporozhye authorities welcome UN nuclear watchdog’s plans to visit NPP in Energodar
The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW
EU countries should fear officials in Brussels, not eastern neighbors — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that the previous US administration under President Joe Biden interfered in Hungary’s internal affairs in a manner similar to the EU leadership today
Four children hospitalized with suspected meningitis in Astrakhan
The children are in condition of moderate gravity. Their lives are out of danger
China to become Washington’s strategic rival in this century — envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker also added that "it's an incredibly dangerous world right now"
Audience praises Russian figure skater Gumennik’s program at Olympics
Pyotr Gumennik scored 184.49 points for the free skate
Protesters moving to Moscow’s Patriarshiye Prudy ponds
Leader of the opposition Left Front Sergei Udaltsov is expected to join the action
Europe to escalate tensions if it sends troops to Ukraine — Macron
The French leader pointed out that there is no consensus on this issue
Chinese defense official warns of hellish consequences for US’ Taiwan drone plans
"Those who are clamoring about turning other people's homes into hell should first prepare to be sent to a hell of their own," Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said
Bank of Russia not taking part in talks on return to dollar payments for exports
Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina added that the regulator is not expecting a new inflation wave in Russia
Rubio reveals US negotiating lineup for talks on Ukraine in Geneva
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that a new round of talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine would take place in Geneva on February 17-18
Russian detained in Sevastopol on charges of spying for Ukraine
According to the FSB, the suspect collected and handed over data containing state secrets about the Black Sea Fleet’s activity
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
Top Saudi diplomat points to breakdown of Eurocentric rules-based world order
According to Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, many countries have long been convinced that the current system of international relations "isn’t working"
Large Flamingo missile production line destroyed in Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky added that he could speak about this because the incident occurred some time ago
Zelensky's statements have long been ravings of sick person — Russian MFA
First he's urging everyone to organize the electoral process, and then in a split second he either changes his mind or postpones them, Maria Zakharova has told the media
Russian embassy calls Western claims about Navalny's poisoning circus act, propaganda
The embassy further criticized the coordinated efforts of Western media outlets, political figures, and intelligence agencies, describing them as servile and complicit
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
China’s drills off Taiwan could be reaction to passage of US, Canadian warships — report
In April 2023, China’s People’s Liberation Army staged similar live-fire exercises near the Pingtan Island following a meeting between Tsai Ing-wen, who then headed Taiwan’s administration, and then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, Su Tzu-yun said
The Alexander Otrakovsky large lading ship sets Northern Fleet record in voyage duration
US secretary of state says India willing to halt Russian oil imports
Europe has taken its set of steps moving forward, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Musk says encounter with aliens could occur during space exploration
According to the US billionaire, this will require building factories on the Moon and launching AI space exploration satellites using mass drivers
INTERVIEW: BRICS proposes alternative to systems dependent on US
BRICS was established to create, if you will, an alternative for anything that could be shut down with the push of a button, as we’ve already seen, the diplomat said
Number of victims of the collapse of a residential building in Mumbai ups to 10
Among them two children – a 2-month-old girl and a 6-year-old boy
Trump says Iran not ready to practical actions for striking deal
The US leader stressed that Tehran "does a lot of talking and no action"
Kremlin explains why Geneva was chosen to host next round of talks on Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov noted that everybody found it reasonable and convenient
Ukraine may agree to withdraw from Donbass — The Atlantic
Vladimir Zelensky says basic questions in the security guarantee deal with the US "remain unsolved"
Elimination of all aftermaths of railway incident on Paveltsky railway line to take more than one day
Specialists are working at the railway incident site to restore the structures of the railway bridge, which were damaged after a truck rammed into them
Use of NSR impossible without cooperation with Moscow — Russian envoy to Seoul
Georgy Zinovyev noted growing interest in the Northern Sea Route from other countries, such as China and India
US pressure on Hungary, Slovakia goes against ‘Anchorage spirit’ — Russian senator
According to Konstantin Basyuk, the energy sector is a matter of sovereign choice for states and their economic security
Militarization to entail Japan’s crushing defeat, Chinese foreign minister warns
This will happen if Tokyo decides to use military force in the situation around Taiwan, clarified the ministry's official representative Jiang Bin
Kremlin spokesman believes world entered new era in 2014
This is when a new reality began, which necessitated "decisive measures" from Moscow, Dmitry Peskov said
Russia pushes Ukrainian troops out of two towns in Zaporozhye Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko says that the servicemen are clearing the territories of the towns
Top US diplomat skips Ukraine meeting with European leaders in Munich — newspaper
One European official said that without American participation, the talks "lacked substance"
Claims of Navalny's poisoning are Western propaganda hoax — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed claims that blogger Alexey Navalny was poisoned with frog-derived poison
Iran to remove barriers to North-South corridor by late March — president
As part of this project, Tehran and Moscow are jointly building the Rasht-Astara railway section
Trump calls on Zelensky to act not to miss opportunity for settlement
"Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky is going to have to get moving, otherwise he's going to miss a great opportunity," the US leader stated
Destruction of Lasar Group plant deals serious blow to Ukraine's war effort — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the higher-ups within Lasar's Group, which has a broad network of industrial sites, has until now been "greatly favored by Kiev’s leadership, not least due to corruption-related interests"
LPR could take up to 50 years to demine — military expert
Despite the serious and difficult situation, 100 years is too long for demining, noted Marochko
Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $177 bln as of February 1 — Finance Ministry
The volume of the fund's liquid assets as of February 1 was $55.1 bln
Additional sanctions against Syria violate sovereignty of that country
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on July 25 that unilateral sanctions of the EU against Syria run counter the previous agreements
Von der Leyen sidesteps question about Rubio missing meeting with Zelensky
During a panel discussion at the conference, the moderator asked her to comment on reports of Rubio’s absence from the meeting
Bundeswehr deploys over 1,000 units of equipment to Lithuania for Quadriga drills
More than 8,000 military personnel from 14 countries, 40 ships, 30 aircraft and more than 1,800 units of equipment are involved in the Quadriga-2025 exercises
US refuses to provide security guarantees to Ukraine before peace is signed — Zelensky
Washington is opening up the red Volodymyr Zelensky to Kyiv, which wants to change the world as quickly as possible
Massive Ukrainian drone strike on LPR causes 19 casualties
Ukrainian drones struck the village of Tsentralny in the Perevalsk Municipal District
Russian diplomat urges to condemn Zelensky over remarks on Russian athletes
"The moment when a supposed president of a country says something like this, thousands of international officials should shout ‘catch the nazi’ in unison, and millions of human rights advocates organize protests against neo-Nazism," Maria Zakharova said
Russia calls to put an end to murder of Palestinians with US-made weapons — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also said that a group of countries is trying to embroil Iran into a conflict in the Middle East in an attempt to provoke a major war in the region
Putin to meet with Kameron Aug 2, to visit some Olympic events
Putin will also visit some Olympic sports events
US, China, India among top three countries in AI competitiveness — Indian envoy to Russia
Stanford University's Global AI Vibrancy Tool has ranked India third in the world for AI competitiveness, behind only the US and China, and ahead of established technology leaders such as South Korea, Japan, and the UK, Vinay Kumar said
Russian envoy had ‘serious meetings’ in White House, Department of State on Il-76 tragedy
The envoy disclosed that he presented US officials with evidence confirming that the plane was downed by a US-made Patriot missile defense system
More than 650 tests made in preparations for Sarmat’s first launch
More than 20 mock-ups and 500 experimental units were developed and manufactured for testing systems
Ukrainian vessel detained in Crimea over illegal fishing, Russia’s FSB says
The crew were fishing in Russia’s exclusive economic zone
Georgia’s arming at variance with settlement appeals - Abkhazi
NATO, which makes appeals for a peaceful settlement of conflicts, is a key organization that directly supports the continuing intensive militarization of Georgia
No plans to transform BRICS into military bloc — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that BRICS is not a military union and not a collective security organization and has never been planned as such
T-90S tanks contract with India boosts Russian tank industry revival — Rosoboronexport
The company added that India, for its part, has received advanced technologies and mastered the assembly of Russian tanks at domestic facilities
US plans to introduce 133% tax on palladium imports from Russia — company
According to the statement, the US Department of Commerce has issued "a preliminary affirmative determination"
Zelensky devises election manipulations in Ukraine — Russian deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin noted that Vladimir Zelensky has begun speculating about a willingness to organize elections and even a referendum on territorial issues
German authorities must stop ‘feeding’ the Ukrainian regime — AfD leader
Alice Weidel argued that Germany should stop "feeding" the Ukrainian regime and instead pressure it into negotiations
Orban, in response to Zelensky's insult, declares that Ukraine will not join EU
At the Munich Security Conference, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Hungarian Prime Minister was "growing a belly" instead of building up his army
Germany’s economic losses from recent years’ crises reach nearly €1 trillion
Total losses in real GDP from 2020-2026 amount to €940 billion, the Cologne Institute for Economic Research reported
Lukashenko, Putin to agree on a meeting soon — Lukashenko’s press secretary
"Some topics should not be discussed over the phone", Natalia Eismont said
MEP believes Germany ‘needs peace’ with Russia, sanctions must go
In her opinion, "sanctions should be lifted immediately"
Zelensky's calls for harassing Russian athletes highlight his Nazi essence — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled Vladimir Zelensky's words, expressing horror at the large number of Russians at the Winter Olympics in Italy and demanding the same from other countries
