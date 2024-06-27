Chinese defense official warns of hellish consequences for US’ Taiwan drone plans

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. The United States should think twice about plans to unleash "drone hell" in the Taiwan Strait, lest it find itself in a hell of its own, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing.

"Those who are clamoring about turning other people's homes into hell should first prepare to be sent to a hell of their own," Wu Qian said. "Some people in the United States who want to use Taiwan to contain China will not stop at turning the Taiwan Strait into hell on earth - this is madness in the extreme," the spokesman said.

According to him, Taiwan independence advocates who seek Washington's support will face the fate of "an abandoned chess piece." "Taiwan belongs to China, and China will not tolerate a split," Wu Qian said.

Earlier, Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Samuel Paparo said in an interview with the Washington Post that the US is prepared to unleash a drone "hellscape" in the Taiwan Strait. The US plan for defending Taiwan in the event of an alleged possible invasion by mainland China calls for the massive use of drones and unmanned boats and underwater systems, he said.

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with Time that he would not rule out sending in the US military to defend Taiwan in the event of a hypothetical "Chinese invasion."

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taiwan has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China that existed on the mainland before the Communists took power. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China. The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with China. While recognizing the one-China policy, Washington continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei government. The US is Taiwan's main arms supplier.