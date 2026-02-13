MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The new era, when "everything changed," began in 2014, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview.

"I would say that the [new] count should begin after 2014. After 2014, everything changed," he said, when asked to comment on the current stage in global affairs.

Peskov recalled the events in Europe that year, and the West’s role in the 2014 state coup in Ukraine.

"This is when a certain line was crossed. This is when a new reality began, which necessitated decisive measures on our part. And our president made a corresponding decision, which prompted us to review our approaches to those whom we used to consider our partners," he added.