Iran ready for possible US ground operation — Araghchi

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. Iranian troops are ready for a possible US ground operation; Tehran is confident it can withstand the American military, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with NBC News.

"No, we are waiting for them," he stated in response to a question about whether the Islamic Republic fears a US ground operation. "We are confident that we can confront them, and that will be a big disaster for them."

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt stated that the plans for the US military operation in Iran currently do not involve the use of ground forces in the Islamic Republic, but such a possibility cannot be ruled out.