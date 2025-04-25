Kremlin confirms Putin meeting with Witkoff

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with US special envoy Steven Witkoff in the Kremlin on Friday, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting President Trump's envoy Steven Witkoff in the Kremlin," he said.

This is the second meeting between Putin and Witkoff in the last two weeks and their fourth one this year. The last one took place in St. Petersburg on April 11, lasting more than four hours and centering around the Ukrainian settlement. Peskov explained that the negotiations are many-sided: "the substance is very complex, so conversations tend to take quite a long time."

The Kremlin emphasized how useful the talks with Witkoff have been and noted that they were "a very good, reliable channel for communicating positions" between Putin and Trump.