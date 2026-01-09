Poll reveals 85% of Greenlanders do not want to become US citizens

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Greenland residents do not want to become US citizens, The Financial Times reported, citing a sociological survey conducted by Verian.

According to the poll, 85% of Greenlanders do not want to become Americans because they believe that the standard of living in Denmark is much higher. In particular, the island's residents are concerned about crime and expensive medical services in the US.

The article also suggested that the US could offer each of the 57,000 Greenlanders an American passport and one million dollars if they voluntarily choose to become part of the US. In addition, the newspaper believes that billionaire Elon Musk could give every Greenlander a Tesla.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the United States. In an interview with NBC News in May 2025, he did not rule out the possibility of using force to resolve this issue. On January 6, 2026, the White House emphasized in a written statement provided to Reuters that "of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," that is, Trump. The next day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Trump is actively discussing the possibility of purchasing Greenland with his subordinates.