ISS orbit increased by 1.1 km — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) has been adjusted and increased by 1.1 km, Roscosmos said.

"As a result, the average height of the station's orbit increased by 1.1 km and amounted to 421.54 km above the Earth's surface," the state corporation said on Telegram.

The engines of the Progress MS-32 spacecraft turned on at 16:58 GMT, worked for 634.7 seconds, giving an impulse of 0.62 m/s.

Currently, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, TASS’ special correspondent, Sergey Mikayev and Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Christopher Williams, Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, and European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot are on duty at the ISS.