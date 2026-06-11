Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until further notice — government agency

TEHRAN, June 11. /TASS/. Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz until further notice due to the latest round of escalation with Washington, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced.

"Due to tensions caused by the aggressive US forces and the recent announcement issued by Iranian Armed Forces, the Hormuz Strait will be completely closed. Applicants who have already obtained transit permits are kindly requested to remain patient and await further notice by the PGSA," the agency said in a statement on X.

Earlier, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces said that Tehran had decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic following new US strikes on Iran.