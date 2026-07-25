Starship completes test flight, successfully splashing down in Indian Ocean

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. US aerospace company SpaceX on Friday successfully completed the 13th test flight of its Starship prototype spacecraft, with the event livestreamed on the company's X account.

"Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on the 13th flight test of Starship!" the company reported on the X page.

SpaceX continues to test the third generation of its reusable Starship space system. During this flight, the company successfully verified the Raptor engine restart mechanism and, for the first time, deployed 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites from the spacecraft's payload bay.

Approximately 20 minutes after separation, the satellites burned up during atmospheric reentry, as planned.

This time, SpaceX did not attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster using the Mechazilla launch tower arms upon its return. After separating from the spacecraft, the booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 12th test flight took place in May, featuring Starship S39--the first of SpaceX's third-generation V3 vehicles. That spacecraft exploded shortly after splashdown. SpaceX stated that engineers have since implemented necessary software updates and resolved the issues identified during that flight.

According to SpaceX, the Starship space system is designed to be fully versatile. Its various configurations will be used for crewed low-Earth orbit flights, satellite deployments, and deep-space missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft are designed to be fully reusable and capable of vertical landings.