MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A private plane en route to Samara from Moscow has made a safe landing at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport after its hydraulic system failed, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"A private plane of the Global Jet company, en route to Samara, made a landing at Sheremetievo. Nobody was hurt," the source said.

There were three crew and four passengers on board.