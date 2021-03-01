Russia develops new-generation Kedr strategic missiles system

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Russian military and industrial complex commenced the development of the new-generation Kedr strategic missile system, a source in the rocket and space industry told TASS Monday.

When asked what the Kedr research and development project is, the source said: "It aims to upgrade strategic missile weapons. It is part of the work to develop a new generation [of missile systems]."

According to the source, the project is currently undergoing the science and development phase.

"If it progresses to the experiment and design phase, we will be able to talk in substance. So far, it is still a deep R&D stage," the source said.

Currently, Russian strategic missiles forces are armed with Topol, Topol-M and Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles. Nuclear strategic submarines of projects 955 and 955A are armed with Bulava strategic missiles. The forces gradually adopt the Avangard hypersonic missiles. In December 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko disclosed that the Sarmat heavy missile was about to enter flight trials.