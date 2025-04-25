Trump is the only leader ready to address root causes of Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is probably the only world leader who recognizes the need to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS in an interview.

In his words, Trump "is probably the only leader on Earth, who recognized the need to address the root causes of this situation."

"He said it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO, and this was a mistake by the Biden administration, and he wants to rectify this," the top Russian diplomat said.

Fragments of the interview were published on Thursday night. The full version will be aired on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken in favor of settling the conflict in Ukraine, but only if Russia’s interests are taken into account and if root causes of the Ukrainian crisis are fixed. The Russian leader is convinced that this is the only way to achieve a long and lasting peace, in which Moscow is interested.