Russia, China, Iran emphasize importance of diplomatic solution to nuclear issue — envoy

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. At a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, the permanent representatives of Russia, China and Iran emphasized the importance of a political and diplomatic settlement of the issues around Tehran’s nuclear dossier, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Izvestia.

According to the newspaper, on February 18, the permanent representatives of Russia, China, and Iran in Vienna held a meeting with Grossi. "Particular emphasis was placed on the need for an exclusively political and diplomatic settlement of all existing problems in this context (the issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier - TASS). This kind of cooperation between the three countries' diplomatic missions will continue," the diplomat said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would allow a maximum of 15 days to reach an agreement with Iran. CBS reported that the US was considering the possibility of launching a military operation against Iran as early as February 21. In January, the White House warned that it was prepared to use force if Tehran did not negotiate a fair deal involving the complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. However, the Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they have no intention of building an atomic bomb.

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached a mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in the draft of a future nuclear program deal. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of issues, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of fundamental positions outlined by the White House.

Earlier, the US and Israel insisted that Iran not only renounce the development of its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and its support of pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.