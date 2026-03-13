Over 20 Russian companies took part in Russia-Namibia business forum — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Over 20 Russian companies, including Rosatom, VEB.RF, Rostec, Nordgold, and Uralkali, participated in the Russia-Namibia Business Forum in Windhoek, the press service of Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yury Trutnev reported.

"The Russian-Namibian Business Forum served as a discussion platform aimed at developing and strengthening the trade and investment partnership between Russia and Namibia. Representatives of more than twenty Russian companies attended the event, including representatives from Rosatom, VEB.RF, Rostec, Nordgold, and Uralkali. Representatives of more than seventy Namibian companies also took part," the statement reads.

At the forum, government and business representatives from both countries discussed practical aspects and prospects for expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, geological exploration, investment, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, high technology, and other priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

"Our countries are bound by a strong and long-standing friendship. Beginning in the 1960s, the USSR was one of the few countries that tangibly assisted the Namibian people in their liberation struggle. I believe we have no right to forget this. It is precisely this time-tested friendship that can serve as a reliable foundation for future relations. However, today's relations are no less important," Trutnev said.

"Russia is continuing its special military operation, and the situation in the Middle East and a number of other regions is unstable. We know that Namibia supports Russia's position in UN voting. Together, we oppose the spread of Nazism and actively promote disarmament. Today's forum is primarily dedicated to business dialogue. It is clear that the development of economic ties contributes to the preservation and development of friendship between our countries," Trutnev added.