MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Western media hyped up the drone incident in Romania to divert attention from the killing of children in Starobelsk by the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakahrova said.

"The media frenzy around the drone in Romania is used by the West to divert attention from Zelensky’s killing of children in Starobelsk that was sponsored by the EU and supported by it, and, evidently, to justify the closure of the Russian consulate general in Constanta," she told TASS.

Romania’s defense ministry reported earlier that a drone had crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia. Romania’s foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to notify him of diplomatic measures to be taken by Bucharest.

Later, Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced after a meeting of the country’s Supreme Council of National Defense, which discussed the consequences of the drone incident, that the country has decided to close Russia’s consulate general in Constanta and declare Russia’s consul general persona non grata.