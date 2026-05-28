Kremlin doubts US willing to rush into fulfilling Kiev's request for arms

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Washington is unlikely to "rush to fulfill" Kiev’s requests for additional weapons, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov believes.

"I think the Americans need weapons elsewhere. I don’t think they will immediately rush to fulfill these demands from Ukraine," he told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Ushakov suggested that Vladimir Zelensky had sent "more than one letter" to the US administration requesting additional weapons for Kiev.

He also noted that US mediators continue to assist in the peace talks. "But the Americans, of course, continue to maintain relations with Ukraine. And Zelensky has certainly sent more than one letter to Washington," Ushakov added.