Magyar wants to meet with Zelensky over agreement on Transcarpathian Hungarians’ rights

BUDAPEST, June 9. /TASS/. Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar has said that he hopes to meet with Vladimir Zelensky soon to finalize an agreement on restoring the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Transcarpathia.

He recalled that on June 3 diplomats from the two countries reached an agreement on restoring the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia. "So far, this agreement is being worked on at the expert level and needs to be finalized politically," he said in an interview with the ATV television company.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, the sides continue discussing where and when he can meet with Zelensky for that. "I suggested we do it in the lovely town of Beregovo in Transcarpathia. This is the only large town with a Hungarian majority. So, I think it is quite suitable for the meeting," Magyar explained.

"And I hope that the Ukrainian side will fulfill all of its commitments," he added.

He said earlier that Kiev still needed to include measures to restore the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians in its action plan for EU accession. Budapest, in his words, will monitor compliance with these commitments and, in the event of any breach, would halt EU accession talks with Ukraine.

Hungary’s previous government of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban for years had been demanding Kiev restore the Hungarian minority’s rights in Transcarpathia, warning that it would bloc Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Budapest has repeatedly stated that since 2015, ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia have been deprived of their rights, including the right to use their native language in the areas of culture and education.