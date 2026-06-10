Pakistan carries out strikes on Afghanistan, 13 people killed — Afghan authorities

ISLAMABAD, June 10. /TASS/. Pakistani armed forces carried out strikes on the Afghan provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika, resulting in the deaths of 13 civilians, the Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"Last night, the Pakistani military once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika. As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed, while 14 other women and children were injured," he wrote on his page on X.

On the evening of February 26, fighting resumed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul stated that it had launched a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that his country and the Taliban government in Afghanistan are now in a state of open armed confrontation.