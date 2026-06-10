MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Pentagon needs an enemy to justify a record level of military spending, which could reach $1.5 trillion in 2027, Christopher Helali, US journalist and American Communist Party international secretary, said in an interview with TASS.

"You need an enemy in order to have military expenditure and a $1 trillion budget. Now, they ask for $1.5 trillion. Can you imagine that? I can’t even imagine that number here. To have that number, you need to have an enemy. And even though Russia reached out and wanted to be friends with the West after the collapse of the Soviet Union - we had Yeltsin for almost a decade - even with that, they would not reach out the hand," Helali pointed out.

According to him, the West is working steadily to portray Russia as an enemy. This is why distorted WWII history is taught in the West, which downplays the role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazism and exaggerates the contributions of the US and the UK, and also claims that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin reached an agreement with Nazi Germany. The journalist explained that if Western youth were persuaded to believe that the US and the UK won WWII, while Russia and the Soviet Union were their key adversaries, they would also believe in the need to support Ukraine and boost weapons production, which would benefit Western defense industries.