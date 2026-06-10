Russia, Belarus to prepare support measures for Union State goods by year-end

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus plan to prepare a package of measures by the end of this year to support goods of the Union State, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of SPIEF 2026.

According to him, these measures are intended to encourage enterprises in both countries to pursue industrial integration processes so that obtaining the "Union State goods" label is not only prestigious, but also enables companies to gain benefits in the form of business development.

"We are at the stage of discussing various proposals, including extending Union State support measures to such goods. <…> Therefore, I expect that by the end of the year we will complete this preparatory work, develop a package of measures, and begin working with enterprises so that they can submit documents, obtain such a label, and enjoy the corresponding privileges," he said.

The countries agreed to focus on high-tech industrial sectors, including microelectronics, machine-tool manufacturing, and the production of trucks and buses, the deputy minister added.

According to a previously published Russian government resolution, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry will verify Union State goods. As Chekushov reported earlier, industrial products may qualify as Union State goods if they contain at least 50% Russian-Belarusian components, while each side’s share must amount to at least 25%.