Bitcoin price up to over $70,000 first since June 10

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin rose to $70,079 during the trading session on Monday, according to Binance platform data as of 4:06 p.m. Moscow time (1:06 p.m. GMT).

As of 4:20 p.m. Moscow time (1:20 p.m. GMT), the price of Bitcoin narrowed gains to $69,792.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.