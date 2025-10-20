Russia’s the world’s leader in gas reserves — Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia ranks first in the world in natural gas reserves and enjoys absolute sovereignty in this area, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Russia is the number one country in terms of gas reserves, and if we are number one in gas reserves, then we are a sovereign country," Miller stressed.

He also noted significant progress in developing domestic pipe production for the gas industry.

"As for the pipe range, it's 100%. For comparison, I can say that in the early 2000s, just 25 years ago, only 28% of the range of pipes was supplied by our Russian producers, but today we operate the most modern main gas pipelines in the world, which are built on our Russian-made pipe," the company's head noted.