Iranian foreign minister reports armed terrorists among protesters

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. Terrorists opened fire on law enforcement officers and civilians, turning peaceful protests in Iran into armed riots, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Starting on January 8, we have been witnessing a new phase [of protests], and from January 8 to 10, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators. It is clear that this was orchestrated. The protests strayed from their original purpose and turned into nationwide violence, bloodshed, and riots. Armed individuals emerged among the protesters and opened fire not only on police officers but, most importantly, on innocent civilians," he said at a meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Tehran, broadcast by Iran’s state television.

According to the diplomat, by January 8, the government and businessmen had resolved most of their differences, and the protests began to subside, but then terrorists linked to Israel and the US intervened.

Araghchi said that rioters set fire to 53 mosques across the country and deliberately shot at law enforcement officers and civilians, "not even sparing the wounded and finishing them off with point-blank shots." He stressed that "terrorism is a serious threat, both to us and to everyone."

"The situation in Iran is under complete control," the Iranian foreign minister added, noting that the country’s internet connection "will soon be restored in coordination with the security services."

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of big cities. The protests peaked on the night of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a three-year-old child, were killed as a result of rioters’ actions. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers. The Iranian authorities designated the rioters as terrorists, blaming Israel and the US for orchestrating the unrest.