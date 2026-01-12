US statements on Greenland create uncertainty within NATO — Swedish Defense Minister

STOCKHOLM, January 12. /TASS/. Statements by US President Donald Trump regarding control over Greenland have sparked uncertainty within NATO, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said.

"Of course, we are affected by the Trump administration’s actions concerning Greenland, which also create uncertainty within the [NATO] alliance," he said during an interview with SVT television.

The defense minister noted the sharp rhetoric of the US in foreign policy and described the current security policy situation as precarious. He stated that "it is bad to be unpredictable toward one’s allies" and that Sweden is closely monitoring the situation. Jonson also emphasized that the future of Greenland is "a matter only for Greenlanders and Danes, not for any other country."

Trump has repeatedly expressed the need for Greenland to join the US. During his first term, he proposed buying Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller previously questioned Denmark’s control over the island and stated that it should become part of the US.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.