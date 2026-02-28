Iranian foreign minister pledges attack on Iranian school to not go unanswered

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has promised that the attack on an Iranian elementary school for girls in the city of Minab will not go unanswered.

Earlier, the SNN TV channel, citing the mayor of Minab, reported that at least 57 schoolgirls were killed in an attack on a primary school for girls.

"The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered," Araghchi wrote on X.